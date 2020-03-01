|
|
MARINI, MARY LEE
passed away peacefully at home on February 13, 2020. Mary Lee (M.L.) lived and passed demonstrating the grace, love, and strength with which she cared for her husband, children and grandchildren. She had a certain magical charm that brought delight to those who knew her.
M.L. was the beloved wife of Gaetano (Guy) Marini, the loving Mother of Matthew, Danielle, and Erika and doting Nonna to Ethan and Makenzie.
Born in Malden, Ma she was the daughter of Edward F. Hanley and Ann L. Hanley of Brighton, Ma. She is survived by her husband, Guy; and her children Matthew and his Wife Melissa and their children Ethan and Makenzie of Manassas Park, VA, Danielle of Newton, Ma., and Erika of Newton Ma; her sisters Kathryn J Downing of Westbrook, ME, and Patricia Gorman of Wells, ME; their husbands Richard and Thomas.
M.L. is also survived by her loving nieces and nephew; Emily (Downing) Spencer, Jacob Downing of Westbrook ME, Thalia Marini of North Attleboro, MA, and Dr. Ianthe Marini of New Phoenix, AL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the:
Miriam Hospital Cancer Clinic
C/O Miriam Hospital Foundation
Developmen Office
P.O. Box H,
Providence, RI 02901
Link online:
https://www.miriamhospital.org/Donate
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the medical team and hospice caregivers for their loving service- Miriam Hospital Cancer Clinic to include Dr. Sabrina Witherby, Nancy Follet; The team at VNA Care New England with special thanks to Deb Harrison.
The family will host a celebration to honor M.L.'s life at a later date.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 1, 2020