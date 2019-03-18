Home

O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-4035
Mary Lemay
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Costigan-O’Neill Funeral Home
220 Cottage Street
Pawtucket, RI
Burial
Following Services
Swan Point Cemetery
Providence, RI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
103 Pine St.
Pawtucket, RI
Burial
Following Services
Swan Point Cemetery
Providence, RI
LEMAY, RN, MARY
78, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, March 16, 2019. She was the wife of the late Glen L. Watson and the late Gerald R. Lemay. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Kieran and Molly (Hoey) Hennessey. Mary graduated from West High School, Salve Regina College, and Providence College. She was a school nurse in Pawtucket for 27 years, prior to that she had worked at various hospitals throughout RI. Her favorite hobbies were camping, gardening, and animals. Most of all she loved the time she spent with her children and grandchildren. She leaves four sons, Gerald R. Lemay Jr., John M. Lemay and his wife, Jane, Daniel J. Lemay and his wife, Erin, Christopher A. Lemay and his wife, Amy, and one daughter, Mary E. Marcotte and her husband, Michael. She also leaves nine grandchildren, Chandler, Matthew, Carleigh, Molly, Ben, Katie, Madeline, Abigale, and Kaylin, eight sisters, Kathleen Primeau, Anne Shackett, Jane McGuire, Madelyn Humenay, Margaret Buckley, Patricia Padula, Frances Padula, and Elizabeth Stevens, two brothers, William Hennessey and Michael Hennessey, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at 10am in Saint Mary's Church, 103 Pine Street, Pawtucket. Burial will be in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Visiting hours Tuesday from 4-7PM in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Tomorrow Fund, 593 Eddy Street, Providence, RI, 02903, in memory of Mary would be greatly appreciated. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 18, 2019
