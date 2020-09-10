Goulet, Mary Lou (Barry)
passed away on September 8th surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late James and Mary (Galvin) Barry, the wife of Harvey Goulet Jr. for 56 years, the mother of Mary Ann Goulet and Michelle Goulet Wood (James Wood), and the Nana of her three adored grandchildren Jimmy, Mikayla and Victoria Wood. She leaves behind her sister Patricia Barry, sister-in-law Terry Goulet and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Ann (Barry) Mumme, and the sister-in-law of the late Donald Goulet. Born and raised in Pawtucket, she graduated from St. Leo's School and Sacred Heart High School. Mary Lou worked at American Insulated Wire Corp where she met her husband. After having children, she volunteered at St. Mary's school where her children and grandchildren attended. She also proudly worked in the Legislative Research office in the Rhode Island State House. Her favorite hobbies included shopping at Filene's, JC Penney and Macy's, and gambling at Twin River, Plainridge, or anywhere there was a slot machine. She loved to travel with her family; Ireland, Florida, Cape Cod, but Aruba was her favorite. She was a diehard fan of the Red Sox and Patriots and she never gave up on her team if the game was not over. A very religious woman, she was a Communicant of St. Mary's in Pawtucket where she also was a Eucharistic Minister and stayed involved and supported any activities related to her parish.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, September 12th at 11:30am in St. Mary Church, Pine St., Pawtucket. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Calling hours will be Friday, September 11th from 5:00 – 7:00pm at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln. In lieu of flowers please send donations in her name to St. Mary's Church or Meeting Street School. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com