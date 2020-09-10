1/1
Mary Lou (Barry) Goulet
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary Lou's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Goulet, Mary Lou (Barry)
passed away on September 8th surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late James and Mary (Galvin) Barry, the wife of Harvey Goulet Jr. for 56 years, the mother of Mary Ann Goulet and Michelle Goulet Wood (James Wood), and the Nana of her three adored grandchildren Jimmy, Mikayla and Victoria Wood. She leaves behind her sister Patricia Barry, sister-in-law Terry Goulet and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Ann (Barry) Mumme, and the sister-in-law of the late Donald Goulet. Born and raised in Pawtucket, she graduated from St. Leo's School and Sacred Heart High School. Mary Lou worked at American Insulated Wire Corp where she met her husband. After having children, she volunteered at St. Mary's school where her children and grandchildren attended. She also proudly worked in the Legislative Research office in the Rhode Island State House. Her favorite hobbies included shopping at Filene's, JC Penney and Macy's, and gambling at Twin River, Plainridge, or anywhere there was a slot machine. She loved to travel with her family; Ireland, Florida, Cape Cod, but Aruba was her favorite. She was a diehard fan of the Red Sox and Patriots and she never gave up on her team if the game was not over. A very religious woman, she was a Communicant of St. Mary's in Pawtucket where she also was a Eucharistic Minister and stayed involved and supported any activities related to her parish.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, September 12th at 11:30am in St. Mary Church, Pine St., Pawtucket. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Calling hours will be Friday, September 11th from 5:00 – 7:00pm at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln. In lieu of flowers please send donations in her name to St. Mary's Church or Meeting Street School. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keefe Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 9, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Charles Wood
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved