Moore, Mary Lou
Mary Lou Moore, a resident of Barrington RI, died peacefully Saturday, March 30th at home.
Born May 11, 1944 in Albany N.Y., Mary Lou received a Bachelor of Arts in French from Alfred University. She was the Gallery Director at the RI Watercolor Society for 17 years. Mary Lou was a devoted and loving grandmother who also loved cooking, skiing, sailing, and traveling extensively.
She is survived by her husband Norm Moore, son Mark Sullivan, daughters Devon Egge (Tim Egge) and Jennifer Moore, grandson Erik Egge and granddaughter Rebecca Egge.
A Memorial Service has been planned for Sunday April 7th @ 1:30pm at Channing Memorial Church, 135 Pelham Street, Newport, RI 02840-3131
In lieu of flowers, Mary Lou would rather have gifts be made to the MS Society (www.NationalMSsociety.org) which was a charity that she supported regularly.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 3, 2019