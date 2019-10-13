|
O'NEILL, MARY LOU
82, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully on Sunday October 6, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Hugh and Anna (Moylan) Harrison. Mary Lou graduated from Memorial Hospital School of nursing and was an RN for 47 years. Most recently she was employed in the maximum security unit at the ACI. She was preceded in death by her daughter Kathleen O'Neill and leaves behind her sons Michael O'Neill and his wife Rhonda, and Gerald O'Neill Jr. and his wife Melissa. Her grandchildren, Daniel, Ryan, Brandon, Mary Melissa and Michael were her greatest joy. She was the sister of Robert, Thomas, and William Harrison, and the sister of Ann Gnys, and Arlene Kennedy. She was also the sister of the late Jeanne Petit, Kathleen Hornstein, Joseph Harrison and Donald Harrison. Visiting hours with be on Thursday October 17th from 4 – 7PM in the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 18th at 10AM in Saint Joseph's Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be in Mount Saint Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Resources for Independent Living, a nonprofit that assists individuals with disabilities. Donations can be made online at www.ril-va.org or through a family member. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019