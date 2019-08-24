|
Taylor, Mary Lou (Clark)
Mary Lou Taylor passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019 at the age of 80. She was surrounded by her devoted husband of 56 years, Robert Taylor, many of her children and family members.
Born in Providence, raised in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of Joseph P. Clark and Mary L. McCarthy. She is predeceased by her sister Ann P. Horan and survived by her brother, Joseph F. Clark. Mary Lou graduated from Salve Regina University in 1960 with a B.A. degree in History-Education. She taught in Pawtucket before moving to Berkeley, California where she met Bob. They were married in 1963 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Apponaug.
Mary Lou was the proud mother of six children, eight grandchildren, and one great grandson. The gifts she bestowed to all included her sense of adventure, born out of a love of travel, her sharp and inquisitive mind, her ready and warm laugh at herself and life, and her unwavering support for and dedication to her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary Lou may be made to Alzheimer's Services of the East Bay, 2320 Channing Way, Berkeley, CA 94704.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Parish, 330 Wood St., Bristol, RI on Tuesday, August 27 at 10AM. Arrangements by Family's Choice Cremation.
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019