MULLANEY, MARY LOUISE
98, of Friendly Road, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July, 28, 2019.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late John J. and Mary A. (Sullivan) Mullaney. She resided in Cranston since 1974.
Louise was employed with the RI Department of Health for twenty two years until retiring in 1986. She was a communicant of St. Matthew Church.
She is survived by several cousins and longtime friend, Eugenia Moriarty. She was the sister of the late Elizabeth L. Mullaney.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence Street, West Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Matthew Church, Elmwood Avenue, Cranston. Interment will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Information and condolences please visit: www.galloglyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 3, 2019