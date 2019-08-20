|
Greenwood, Mary M.
Mary M. Greenwood, 99 years of age, passed into eternal life August 16th. Born May 31st, 1920, she was the only child of Margaret M. (Pender) Watt and Robert A. Watt. A resident of the Countryside neighborhood of Pawtucket since 1939, Mary was a graduate of St. Xavier's Academy and Boston University, class of 1941.
Married to her beloved husband John during WWII, Mary was the mother of six children: Robert, Suzanne (Bob) Butler, John, Christopher (Paula), Timothy (Debbie) and Ellen (Tom) Howell. Grandmother of thirteen: Rob and John Butler; Lindsay Ludwig and Lauren Greenwood; Jay and Colin Greenwood; Michael Greenwood, Anna Julien and Jenna Greenwood; Allyson, Tom, Hillary and Olivia Howell; and, Great Grandmother of ten. Mary also leaves behind her first cousins: Carol, God daughter Marilyn, Tom and the late Margaret Mary; her dear cousin Kay and wonderful friend Dot.
A stay at home housewife until Ellen, the youngest was in middle school, Mary eventually became a regional office manager for Banker's Life and Casualty Company.
After retirement Mary continued helping others. After losing her husband John, she stayed busy volunteering for the CCD program at St. Mary's, Seekonk, Ma. and as Secretary for the Senior Saints of St. Mary's for many years. She was a caregiver for her mother Margaret, friend and neighbor Peg, and dear friend and in-law Monica Butler.
In the final year of her life Mary was a resident of Mt. St. Rita's Nursing facility, Cumberland, RI. Our family would like to thank the staff and residents for their care and affection-especially nurse Donna and CNA Barbara.
At Mary's request, funeral services are to be private. A Mass to celebrate her life at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs (former St. Mary's), Coyle Drive, Seekonk, Ma. will take place at a later date.
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019