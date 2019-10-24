Home

Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
982 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 461-4843
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
982 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
8:45 AM
Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
982 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
SS. John and James Church,
20 Washington Street,
West Warwick, RI
View Map
Resources
Mary M. (Smith) Morrissey Obituary
MORRISSEY, MARY M. (SMITH)
81, of West Warwick died Tuesday at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert M. Morrissey.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late George and Mary (Lahiff) Smith, she had been a West Warwick resident for fifty-five years. Mrs. Morrissey
was a legal secretary for fifty years before retiring in 2002. She was a graduate of Saint Michael School and St. Xavier Academy.
She leaves thirteen nephews and nieces. She was the sister of the late Joseph Smith, Thomas Smith and Vincent Smith, Sr.
Her funeral will be Saturday at 8:45 AM from the Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral Home, 982 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial in SS. John and James Church, 20 Washington Street, West Warwick at 10 AM. Calling Hours Friday 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to St. Mary Church 70 Church St. West Warwick 02893 will be appreciated. Burial will be in Saint Ann Cemetery, Cranston. www.trainorfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 24, 2019
