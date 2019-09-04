|
Penkala, Mary M. (Garrahy)
92, of Warwick, died Friday at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Bernard J. "Pinky" Penkala for the past 68 years.
Born in Lahinch, Co Clare Ireland, she was a daughter of the late John J. and Margaret M. (Neylon) Garrahy.
A Garrahy family trait, being proud of their Irish heritage, Mary followed in her fathers' footsteps and took over as an instructor of the Garrahy Irish Stepdancers, who participated in the annual Saint Patrick Day Parade in West Warwick for many years. Mary and her Dad came in first place at The All New England Stepdancers competition held in Boston in 1944. She was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Women's Auxiliary, the ERIE Club of Pawtucket, Irish Ceildhe Club of RI, and the Park School PTA Club. She was also a communicant of Saints Rose and Clement Parish.
In addition to her husband Bernard, she leaves three daughters, Sharon A. Reniere and her husband Richard of Cranston RI and Venice Fl., Patricia M. Olson and her husband Eric of West Greenwich RI, Christine M Penkala-Berry and her husband David of Warwick, a brother, Vincent J. Garrahy of Narragansett RI and two grandsons David Olson of Warwick, RI and Michael Olson of West Greenwich, RI and four great grandchildren, Olivia, Owen, Fiona, and Ella Olson, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Edward P. Garrahy, and J. Joseph Garrahy, former Governor of the State of Rhode Island.
The funeral will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 8:45 am, from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road (Rte. 117) Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Saints Rose and Clement Parish, 111 Long Street, Warwick. Burial will follow in Saint Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visiting hours Thursday 4:00 -7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, #200 Framingham, MA 01701 in her memory will be appreciated. For directions and online condolences please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 4, 2019