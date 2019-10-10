|
|
Remington, Mary M.,
91, of Narragansett and Sarasota, Florida died Tuesday at Scalabrini Villa in North Kingstown surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Eugene A. Remington, Jr.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Sarah (Ryan) Lang.
Mary was the director of food services in the Cranston and North Kingstown School Systems for many years before retiring. She will be missed by all who knew her. She was a member of the Bonnet Shores Beach Club since 1954, a long time parishioner of St. Thomas More Parish, Narragansett, and enjoyed spending winters in Sarasota, Florida with her husband, Gene.
She leaves a son, Michael Remington and his wife Patrice, four daughters, Mary Mercier and her husband Richard, Patricia Bean and her husband William, Sharon Ford and her husband James, and Kathleen D'Amico and her husband Peter; thirteen grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren all of whom she loved and cherished. She was the sister of the late Charles Lang, William Lang, Rita Devine, and George Lang.
The funeral will be held Friday, at 8:45 am from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road (Rt. 117) Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:15 am in Saint Veronica Chapel, 1035 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett. Burial will follow in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours today, Thursday 4 - 7 pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in her memory would be appreciated. For directions, and online condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 10, 2019