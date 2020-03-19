|
Macedo, Mary (Chandler)
Mary Macedo, 72, of Coventry, RI passed away on March 13, 2020. Mary was a loving and devoted mother, wife, sister and friend. She was born on July 11, 1947 in Newton, Massachusetts to Donald and Catherine Chandler. Mary was educated in Newton public schools. After school, she worked in a government position in Boston, of which she was very proud. Later, she moved to Rhode Island, where she worked in the finance office of an automobile dealership for over 30 years. Mary loved her family and she was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her daughter and embraced every moment with her. Her daughter said "She was the bravest and strongest woman I have ever known. She gave me all the love a mother could give and I could not have asked for a greater mom and friend. She would often say that I was her legacy and proudest accomplishment." Mary was also a devoted wife to Richard Macedo for 25 years and she lovingly cared for him. She loved her two rescued dogs Gypsy and Roxy, who gave her so much unconditional love, as well as her grand-dogs and grand-bunnies, who would visit, bringing her great joy. Mary loved to help those around her, giving so much to so many people. Anyone fortunate enough to know her was blessed by her generous heart. Mary was highly skilled with knitting needles and crochet hooks, and she enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with her family.
Mary is survived by her daughter Tammy Martin, her husband, Richard Macedo and her brother Donald Chandler. A celebration of life will be held at a future date and time by invitation.
Donations in Mary's memory may be made to St. Jude to help fight kids cancer, a cause Mary supported throughout her life. In closing, we dedicate this Judith Bulock Morse poem to Mary.
The angels gathered near your side ~ So very close to you ~ For they knew the pain and suffering that you were going through ~ I thought about so many things ~ As I held tightly to your hand ~ Oh, how I wished that you were strong ~ And happy once again ~ But your eyes were looking homeward ~ To that place beyond the sky ~ Where Jesus held His outstretched arms ~ It was time to say good-bye ~ I struggled with my selfish thoughts ~ For I wanted you to stay ~ So we could walk and talk again ~ Like we did just yesterday ~ But Jesus knew the answer ~ And I knew you loved Him so ~ So I gave to you life's greatest gift ~ The gift of letting go
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 19, 2020