McGRATH, MARY MADELINE (FAY)
97, of Providence passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late John (Jackie) D McGrath, to whom she was married for 55 years. Madeline was born to the late Michael C and Mary Ellen (MacGorman) Fay on May 12, 1923 in Ballymena, County Antrim, Northern Ireland. She immigrated to the US as an infant.
She is survived by her five devoted children: J David (Cynthia), Mary Ellen (Joe), Kevin (Debra), Elizabeth, and Matthew (Maria), seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Madeline was the last of six Fay siblings. She was the sister of the late Rev John P Fay, Michael A Fay, C Vincent Fay, Imelda V Shea, and Sheila E Sullivan.
Madeline graduated from RI College of Education in 1945 and was an elementary school teacher in North Providence and at John Wickes School in Warwick, retiring in 1985. Following retirement, she taught English as a second language and was a sacristan at St Augustine Church.
A devout Catholic and a woman of deep faith, Madeline prayed the rosary and viewed Mass each day. A life-long educator, especially to her children and grandchildren, she was a proponent of proper grammar, cursive handwriting, and knowledge of current events. She was an avid sports fan, faithfully following the pursuits of the Red Sox, Patriots, and PC Friars. She was eagerly looking forward to the start of the shortened baseball season. She possessed a ready smile, a quick wit, and a subtle sense of humor. An elegant and gracious woman, Madeline enjoyed reading, travelling, gardening, the company of German Shepherds, and most of all her loving family.
Madeline's funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 8:30 am from the J F Skeffington Funeral Home, 925 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Augustine Church, 20 Old Road, Providence, RI. Interment will be in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter, RI. Visiting hours will be on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Madeline's memory may be made to St. Augustine Church, 20 Old Road, Providence, RI.
For online condolences kindly visit: skeffingtonfuneralhome.com