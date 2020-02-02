Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Adalbert's Church
866 Atwells Ave
Providence, RI 02909
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
7:30 AM - 8:30 AM
A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Adalbert's Parish
866 Atwells Avenue
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Malanowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary (DeCicco) Malanowski


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary (DeCicco) Malanowski Obituary
MALANOWSKI , MARY (DeCICCO)
92, of North Providence passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was the devoted wife of Joseph Malanowski who preceded her in death in August, 2012.
Born on November 5, 1927, in Providence, she was the loving daughter of the late Pasquale and Rose (Capaldi) DeCicco. Mary had been employed at General Electric and Angelo's Civita Farnese Restaurant before her retirement. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, sewing and ceramics.
She was the cherished mother of Joseph Malanowski and his late wife Carol and Denise Brown and her husband Robert. She was a dedicated grandmother to Julie Brown and treasured great-grandmother to Deanna and Braden Izzi. She was the adored sister of Anthony DeCicco.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, February 4th, from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St., Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 am in St. Adalbert's Parish, 866 Atwells Avenue, Providence. Burial will follow at RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -