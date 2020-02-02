|
MALANOWSKI , MARY (DeCICCO)
92, of North Providence passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was the devoted wife of Joseph Malanowski who preceded her in death in August, 2012.
Born on November 5, 1927, in Providence, she was the loving daughter of the late Pasquale and Rose (Capaldi) DeCicco. Mary had been employed at General Electric and Angelo's Civita Farnese Restaurant before her retirement. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, sewing and ceramics.
She was the cherished mother of Joseph Malanowski and his late wife Carol and Denise Brown and her husband Robert. She was a dedicated grandmother to Julie Brown and treasured great-grandmother to Deanna and Braden Izzi. She was the adored sister of Anthony DeCicco.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, February 4th, from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St., Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 am in St. Adalbert's Parish, 866 Atwells Avenue, Providence. Burial will follow at RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 2, 2020