Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-1312
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Martin Obituary
Martin, Mary
Mary F. Martin, 99,formerly of Pawtucket passed into eternal life on January 12, 2020. She was the wife of the late John C. Martin.
Mrs. Martin was born in Pawtucket, the daughter of the late Joseph Knowles, Catherine (O'Conner) Knowles. Mary also had several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Joseph, John, and William Knowles.
Mary was a wire spooler at Collyer Wire for many years.
There will be a funeral service for Mary on Saturday, January 18th at 10:00am in the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. Her burial will be in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery, Pawtucket . The calling hours will be on Saturday morning from 9:00 am prior to the service. For directions and online condolences please visit www.manningheffern.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -