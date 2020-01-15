|
Martin, Mary
Mary F. Martin, 99,formerly of Pawtucket passed into eternal life on January 12, 2020. She was the wife of the late John C. Martin.
Mrs. Martin was born in Pawtucket, the daughter of the late Joseph Knowles, Catherine (O'Conner) Knowles. Mary also had several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Joseph, John, and William Knowles.
Mary was a wire spooler at Collyer Wire for many years.
There will be a funeral service for Mary on Saturday, January 18th at 10:00am in the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. Her burial will be in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery, Pawtucket . The calling hours will be on Saturday morning from 9:00 am prior to the service. For directions and online condolences please visit www.manningheffern.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 15, 2020