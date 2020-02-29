|
Herden, Mary Martin
Mary Martin Herden passed away February 27, 2020 at the age of 69 after a brave battle with cancer. She grew up in Providence and graduated from Hope High School in 1969. She resided in Barrington, RI for most of her life and most recently lived in Riverside, RI. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many.
Mary is predeceased by her parents Amelia Martin, Earl Martin, and infant daughter, Marybeth.
Mary is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Gary Herden, sons Mark and David Herden, grandson Jake Herden, twin sister Susan Keegan, sisters Earleen Small and Nancy Montague, numerous nephews and nieces and many close friends and colleagues.
Mary was an exceptionally caring person and was the heartbeat of her family. Hosting holidays and parties and bringing together friends and family with delicious homemade meals was one of Mary's favorite things and just knowing her made your life better. Being a successful business owner and taking family vacations were hallmarks of her time on earth. However, what brought her the most joy was her grandson, Jake.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 1st from 2-4 pm in the Smith-Mason Funeral Home 398 Willett Avenue Riverside, RI 02915 . A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 4 pm, in the Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020