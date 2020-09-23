MASTRONARDI, MARY (SCUNGIO)
95, of Johnston, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, peacefully at home. She was the beloved wife of the late Domenic Mastronardi. Born in Providence, Mary was a daughter of the late Anthony and Stasia (Bednarski) Scungio.
She is survived by her loving daughter Diane Mastronardi of Johnston, and the late Dr. Robert Mastronardi and Michael Mastronardi. Mary was the cherished grandmother of Brianna and Lauren Messa-Mastronardi. She was the dear sister of the late Margaret Weaver and Palma DuBois.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston on Friday at 10 a.m. VISITING HOURS are on Thursday from 6-9 p.m. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visit NardolilloFH.com
