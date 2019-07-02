Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Rose E. Sullivan
866 County Street
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 675-1495
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Rose E. Sullivan
866 County Street
Somerset, MA 02726
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Rose E. Sullivan
866 County Street
Somerset, MA 02726
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
306 South St.
Somerset, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Mayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary (Dwyer) Mayer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary (Dwyer) Mayer Obituary
MAYER, MARY (DWYER)
age 76, of Somerset, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. She was the wife of Donald J. Mayer. Her Funeral will be held on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at 9:00AM from the Waring-Sullivan Home at Rose E. Sullivan, 866 County St., Somerset, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM in St. Patrick's Church, 306 South St., Somerset. Visiting hours Monday July 8 from 4:00 to 7:00PM. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Somerset. For tributes, the full obituary, or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Rose E. Sullivan
Download Now