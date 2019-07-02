|
MAYER, MARY (DWYER)
age 76, of Somerset, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. She was the wife of Donald J. Mayer. Her Funeral will be held on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at 9:00AM from the Waring-Sullivan Home at Rose E. Sullivan, 866 County St., Somerset, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM in St. Patrick's Church, 306 South St., Somerset. Visiting hours Monday July 8 from 4:00 to 7:00PM. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Somerset. For tributes, the full obituary, or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 2, 2019