Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Mary (Mercurio) Mottola Obituary
MOTTOLA, MARY (MERCURIO)
98, of Cranston, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at West View Nursing Home, West Warwick. She was the beloved wife of the late John N. Mottola. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Giuseppe and Teresa (Gentile) Mercurio. Mrs. Mottola worked for the City of Providence on the board of public relations. She was a member of the Holy Ghost catholic women's league and a parishioner of Immaculate Conception.
Mary was the stepmother of John Mottola and the step-grandmother of David Mottola. She was the sister of Salvatore, John, Anthony, Frank, Joseph, Agostino Mercurio, Josephine Checca, Ann Vartanian and Concetta Caraccia. Mary also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Mottola's funeral services are private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 14, 2020
