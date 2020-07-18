1/1
Mary (Ruggieri) Nauman
NAUMAN , MARY (RUGGIERI)
97, of Greenville, formerly of Cranston, passed away on July 16, 2020 at Stillwater Nursing & Assisted Living, Greenville. She was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Arcangela (Caperchio) Ruggieri.
Mary was the wife of the late Richard Nauman. She leaves her beloved daughter Joanne Henault and her late husband Kenneth; grandson David Henault and his wife Andrea and two great-grandchildren, Mason and Mia. Mary was also the companion of the late Edward Carberry. She was the sister of the late Frank Ruggieri, Rose Bouchard, Helen Tedino, Violanda Salvagna, Pasco Ruggieri and Teresa DeCristofaro. She is also survived by her nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Mary was a supervisor for the Outlet Company shopping service. She was a member of the Melody Hills Golf Course, Smithfield Senior Center and a bowler with the Manton Seniors.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 9:30am in St. Philip's Church, Greenville. Burial will be private. VISITING HOURS will be held in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Sunday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hasbro Children's Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital Foundation, Development Office, PO Box H, Providence, RI 02901 OR St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville, RI 02828. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
JUL
20
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Philip's Church
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
