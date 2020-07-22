1/1
Sister Mary Norma McCabe RSM
McCABE, RSM, SISTER MARY NORMA
88, a Sister of Mercy for 70 years, died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Mount St. Rita Health Centre, Cumberland. She was the daughter of the late Hugh and Esther (Behan) McCabe and the sister of the late Hugh McCabe. She is survived by four cousins, Claire, Keith and Kenneth Sharpe and Caroll Short.
After she became a Sister of Mercy, Sister Norma began her ministry as a teacher, touching the lives of young people for 12 years. Called to a new path of service, she then pursued a nursing degree. In 1971 she joined the nursing staff at Mount St. Rita Health Centre where she served for 14 years. She then spent 6 years at Grandview Nursing Home until returning to the Health Centre in 1991. Working quietly behind the scenes as Plant Manager, she provided many years of service to the residents of Mount St. Rita. Retiring in early 2008, Sister Norma continued to provide support services to the residents. In 2002, she received an award for her dedicated service. Again in 2006 the Health Centre honored her for her tireless ministry to others.
Norma was consistent in her efforts to meet the need, safety and comfort of others. Not looking for honors or praise on earth, her reward will be bestowed in eternity where she will be welcomed with open arms.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, beginning with a Mercy Prayer Service at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister's memory to the Sisters of Mercy, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864 www.sistersofmercy.org/northeast would be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.galloglyfuneralhome.com


Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
She was a wonderful nurse! Peace!
Elaine Becker
July 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Just a note of sympathy to Sr. Norma's family and the family of the Sister of Mercy. Praise, prayer, and support of their goals.
Sincerely, Marilyn & Russell Stebenne
Marilyn & Russell Stebenne
Friend
July 22, 2020
