|
|
ORLANDI, MARY (FIORE)
91, formerly of North Providence, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Roger Williams Medical Center, Providence. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Ralph E. Orlandi. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Antonetta (Silvestri) Fiore.
She is survived by her loving children, Ralph E. Orlandi, Jr. of Punta Gorda of Florida, and Linda M. Creamer and her husband Robert of Johnston. Mary was the cherished grandmother of Robert A. Creamer and his wife Christine, Ralph E. Orlandi, III and his wife Sabra, great-grandmother of Sean and Abigail Creamer and Giuliana Orlandi. She was the sister of the late Rose Muccino, Peter Fiore, and Irene Marotta.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1804 Atwood Avenue, Johnston. Burial will be in Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. VISITING HOURS are respectfully omitted. Kindly omit flowers. Visit Nardolillofh.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 5, 2019