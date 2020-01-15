Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home
45 Curson St
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-6868
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home
45 Curson St
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church
445 Washington Street
Coventry, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Amaral
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary P. (Crawford) Amaral

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary P. (Crawford) Amaral Obituary
AMARAL, MARY P. (CRAWFORD)
93, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Wife of the late Manuel Amaral, Jr. Mother of Rev. Stephen P. Amaral and Julie Amaral. Visitation on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 4-7 pm in the Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home, 45 Curson Street, West Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11 am in Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church, 445 Washington Street, Coventry. Interment in R.I. Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. Information or to leave condolences, kindly visit potvinquinnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -