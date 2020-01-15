|
|
AMARAL, MARY P. (CRAWFORD)
93, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Wife of the late Manuel Amaral, Jr. Mother of Rev. Stephen P. Amaral and Julie Amaral. Visitation on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 4-7 pm in the Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home, 45 Curson Street, West Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11 am in Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church, 445 Washington Street, Coventry. Interment in R.I. Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. Information or to leave condolences, kindly visit potvinquinnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 15, 2020