|
|
DIMANT, MARY P. (VASSETT)
97, formerly of Franklin Street, Lincoln passed away peacefully March 12, 2019 at Grandview, Lincoln. She was the widow of the late Andrew Dimant. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late James Vassett and the late Ann M. Smith. She was the stepdaughter of the late Arnold A. Smith. She was a graduate of Pawtucket High School, class of 1940. She lived in Long Beach, California for many years before moving back to Rhode Island. She was an x-ray technologist and phlebotomist before retirement in 1990.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Kessler of Salem, MA, a son Travis Dimant of Manchester, NH. She was the mother of the late Paula Northern.
Her funeral and burial will be private. Condolences please visit WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 14, 2019