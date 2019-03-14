The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Dimant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary P. (Vassett) Dimant

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary P. (Vassett) Dimant Obituary
DIMANT, MARY P. (VASSETT)
97, formerly of Franklin Street, Lincoln passed away peacefully March 12, 2019 at Grandview, Lincoln. She was the widow of the late Andrew Dimant. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late James Vassett and the late Ann M. Smith. She was the stepdaughter of the late Arnold A. Smith. She was a graduate of Pawtucket High School, class of 1940. She lived in Long Beach, California for many years before moving back to Rhode Island. She was an x-ray technologist and phlebotomist before retirement in 1990.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Kessler of Salem, MA, a son Travis Dimant of Manchester, NH. She was the mother of the late Paula Northern.
Her funeral and burial will be private. Condolences please visit WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
Download Now