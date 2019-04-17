Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Chapel
2079 Matunuck Schoolhouse Road
Charlestown, RI
67, passed away peacefully on April 15th at Westerly Hospital. She was survived by her husband Bert, her son Brian, her daughter Brittany, her sister Bridget Ann (Hess) Reiss, her brother Michael J. Hess, two half-brothers, Robert A. Hess and Eric C. Hess, as well as her large, loving family, including 4 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Thursday, April 18th, at St. James Chapel, 2079 Matunuck Schoolhouse Road, Charlestown, RI. For full obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 17, 2019
