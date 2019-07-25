The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
1525 Cranston St.
Cranston, RI
View Map
Mary Palmy (Manzo) Marrese Obituary
MARRESE, MARY PALMY (MANZO)
97, passed into eternal life peacefully on Monday July 22, 2019 at Cherry Hill Manor in Johnston.
She was the beloved wife of the late "Pat" Pasquale Marrese for 73 years. Born in Cranston she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Querina "Katie" (Sinapi) Manzo. She was the dear sister of Frank Manzo and the late P.F.C. Gennaro Manzo, Joseph Manzo, Rena Tavanian, and Fay Martellucci.
She worked with her father at the Colonial Loan Bank, Cleary's Dry Goods and Shepard's Dept Store.
She was a member of her beloved St Mary's Church in Cranston where she chaired many activities with her husband, including dinner dances, and charity fundraisers. She was a Eucharistic Minister for 26 years. She was also a member of the St. Mary's Feast Society Ladies' Auxiliary, the Regina Coeli Society, and the Italian Cultural Society. She held several offices and received many awards including Member of the Year for 2015.
She was also a charter member and past president of the Arlington School PTA. She organized the Girl Scout troops at Gladstone School and Arlington school. She was a lifelong member of the Audubon Society. She also worked with March of Dimes for many years.
She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and was an avid reader. She always had a smile and a hello for anyone she met.
Most of all she loved her family and gave them all her love and attention. She is lovingly survived by her four children and their spouses: Patricia and Bill Pedersen, Clement and Lynn Marrese, Mary and Karl Sylvia and Anthony and Leslie Marrese.
She was beloved by eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She also leaves a multitude of extended family and friends, including many cousins, nieces and nephews, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 1525 Cranston St., Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Friday from 4 – 8 p.m.
Donations may be sent to The imPossible Dream, 575 Centerville Rd., Warwick, RI 02886 or St. Vincent DePaul Emergency Food Center, 181 Princess Ave., Cranston, RI 02920.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 25, 2019
