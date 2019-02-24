The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
8:45 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Apostles Church
800 Pippin Orchard Rd.
Cranston, RI
Mary "Dottie" (Markarian) Petrucci

Mary "Dottie" (Markarian) Petrucci Obituary
PETRUCCI, MARY "DOTTIE" (MARKARIAN)
91, of Providence, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center in Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late James F. Petrucci. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Markar and Margaret (Moore) Markarian.
Mary worked for many years as a supervisor for the T. Sardelli & Sons jewelry company until her retirement.
She was the loving mother of Jane M. Pilz and her husband Steven of Cranston, and Marie D. Petrucci of Providence. She was the sister of the late Thomas and David Markarian.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday at 8:45 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Holy Apostles Church, 800 Pippin Orchard Rd., Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Wednesday from 5 - 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
