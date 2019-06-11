Home

Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
West Warwick, RI
View Map
More Obituaries for Mary Goodhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary R. (Dicarlo) Goodhart

Mary R. (Dicarlo) Goodhart Obituary

Mary R. (Dicarlo) Goodhart Obituary
GOODHART, MARY R. (DICARLO)
91, formerly of West Warwick, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Roger Williams Hospital. She was the wife of the late Stephen L. Goodhart.
Born in West Warwick, she was a daughter of the late John and Rose (Coletta) DiCarlo.
Mary worked in the Textile Industry for over 30 years before retiring. She was a member of the Cranston Senior Center. She enjoyed playing bingo and was very compassionate towards those less fortunate then her.
She is survived by her sons , John W. Card and his wife Pauline of Cranston and Alfred A. "Fred" Goodhart of Tampa, FL; her daughter-in-law, Anne Marie Goodhart of West Warwick; grandsons, Timothy M. Card of Houston, TX and Andrew Goodhart of Tampa, FL. She was a sister of the late Domenic and Anthony DiCarlo, Tillie Greene and Concetta Brouillard.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 9:00 – 10:15 am in the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in Sacred Heart Church, West Warwick. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Warwick. Iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 11, 2019
