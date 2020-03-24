|
QUIRK, RSM, SISTER MARY ROSANNE
(formerly Julia C. Quirk) 98, a Sister of Mercy for 80 years, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center.
She was the daughter of the late Charles and Julia (McPhillips) Quirk. She was predeceased by three sisters, Mary Hughes, Irene Clow, and Elizabeth Clancy and three brothers, Reverend Charles Quirk, OP, William Quirk and Robert Quirk. She leaves behind 23 nieces and nephews, 52 grand-nieces and nephews, and 32 great-grand-nieces and nephews.
Sister Rosanne's motto was "To live by faith" and faithful she was, as can be seen by her many works of service. She began her ministries as a teacher in 1942 in various schools in the Providence Diocese. Her excellent work in this area of education led to her appointment as Diocesan School Supervisor. In 1964 she became coordinator of the Association of Teacher Education for Salve Regina College. In 1971 she ministered in Religious Education in St. Augustine's Parish. In 1980 she felt called to serve in Pastoral Care in Pontiac, Michigan and continued in this field on her return to Rhode Island in 1987.
Sister Rosanne has been described as "a dynamo of energy" by one acquaintance. Her sense of hospitality extended to family and friends. Her guests always felt welcome and when she said good-bye to them, she always said, "I'll hold you in prayer". May Sister Rosanne continue to celebrate life and hold us in prayer.
A private burial service will be held Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Resurrection Cemetery Chapel, Cumberland. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held for Sister Rosanne at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister's memory to the Sisters of Mercy, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864 will be appreciated. Information and condolence please visit: www.galloglyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 24, 2020