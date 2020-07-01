Ellingwood, Mary Rose
Mary Rose Ellingwood, age 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her home in Engelwood, FL. She was born December 22, 1943, in Providence, RI, to Leonard Joseph and Mary Rose Audet. She married George Arther Ellingwood on October 12, 1963. She worked for the United States Postal Service for over 25 years, Services for Mary will be held at Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, 571 W Greenville Rd, Scituate, RI from 5-8 pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020. For more information visit winfieldandsons.com/obituaries
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 1, 2020.