I am saddened to hear of Marys passing, she was a wonderful person and will be missed by many. I have known her for many years but had not been in touch much lately, last time I saw her she was not well but I heard when she went back to Florida she was doing much better. All I can say about her is it was my pleasure to have known her. She was a beautiful soul, a loving mother and a true friend. Rest In Peace my dear friend

Susan LaRoche Lamarre

Friend