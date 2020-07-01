Mary Rose Ellingwood
1943 - 2020
Ellingwood, Mary Rose
Mary Rose Ellingwood, age 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her home in Engelwood, FL. She was born December 22, 1943, in Providence, RI, to Leonard Joseph and Mary Rose Audet. She married George Arther Ellingwood on October 12, 1963. She worked for the United States Postal Service for over 25 years, Services for Mary will be held at Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, 571 W Greenville Rd, Scituate, RI from 5-8 pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020. For more information visit winfieldandsons.com/obituaries

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Service
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
Funeral services provided by
Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
571 W Greenville Rd
Scituate, RI 02857
(401) 647-5421
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 30, 2020
I am saddened to hear of Marys passing, she was a wonderful person and will be missed by many. I have known her for many years but had not been in touch much lately, last time I saw her she was not well but I heard when she went back to Florida she was doing much better. All I can say about her is it was my pleasure to have known her. She was a beautiful soul, a loving mother and a true friend. Rest In Peace my dear friend
Susan LaRoche Lamarre
Friend
