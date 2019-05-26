Home

Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
Funeral
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
8:45 AM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Michael Church
239 Oxford Street
Providence, RI
Mary Rose Sylvia Obituary
SYLVIA, MARY ROSE
Mary Rose Sylvia, 98, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at The Steere House. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Anastasia Sweeney Monteiro and Caesar Monteiro. Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 8:45 AM from the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in Saint Michael Church, 239 Oxford Street, Providence. Burial will be in North Burial Ground. Calling hours Tuesday 4-8. For a complete obituary visit PERRYMCSTAY.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 26, 2019
