SYLVIA, MARY ROSE
Mary Rose Sylvia, 98, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at The Steere House. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Anastasia Sweeney Monteiro and Caesar Monteiro. Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 8:45 AM from the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in Saint Michael Church, 239 Oxford Street, Providence. Burial will be in North Burial Ground. Calling hours Tuesday 4-8. For a complete obituary visit PERRYMCSTAY.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 26, 2019