STEBENNE, MARY (PROCACCINI)
98, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. Visitation will be held Thursday Morning, April 4, 2019 from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. in the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith Street, North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Pius V Church, Eaton St., Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to: Rhode Island SPCA, 186 Amaral St., East Providence, RI 02915. Please visit maceroni.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 2, 2019