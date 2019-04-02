Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius V Church
Eaton St.
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Stebenne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary (Procaccini) Stebenne

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary (Procaccini) Stebenne Obituary
STEBENNE, MARY (PROCACCINI)
98, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. Visitation will be held Thursday Morning, April 4, 2019 from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. in the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith Street, North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Pius V Church, Eaton St., Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to: Rhode Island SPCA, 186 Amaral St., East Providence, RI 02915. Please visit maceroni.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maceroni Funeral Home
Download Now