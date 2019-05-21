The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales
381 School Street
North Kingstown, RI
View Map
Mary T. (Rabbitt) Govino-Giarrusso


1931 - 2019
Mary T. (Rabbitt) Govino-Giarrusso Obituary
GOVINO-GIARRUSSO (RABBITT), MARY T.
Govoni-Giarrusso, Mary, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was the wife of the late Anthony Giarrusso and mother of Jon Govoni and Christine Muise. She was employed at Rocky Hill School. Calling hours will be just prior to the Mass, from 9:00- 10:00 AM, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis de Sales, 381 School Street North Kingstown at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Quidnessett Cemetery, Post Road, North Kingstown. For her full obituary and additional information please visit www.carpenterjenks.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 21, 2019
