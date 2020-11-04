HERZIG, Mary T. (Devine)
92, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Richard P. Herzig. Born in Chicago, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Nora (Morahan) Devine.
Mary was a graduate of Mundelein College, Chicago, Illinois (Class of 1950). She went on to work as a social worker in the healthcare industry at both Country Gardens in Swansea and Charlton Memorial Hospital, Fall River. Mary was a proud member of the Barrington League of Women Voters and the Chiropractic Society of RI Women's Auxiliary from 1953 to 1975. Above all, Mary was loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be lovingly remembered by all whose lives she has touched over the past 92 years.
She leaves a son, Dr. Christopher P. Herzig and his wife, Lisa, of Bristol; a daughter, Karren A. Boardman and her husband, Edward, of Pawtucket; a grandson, Paul Richard Herzig of Arlington, VA and a daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Herzig of Swansea, MA. She was the mother of the late Dr. Charles W. Herzig and Mary N. Herzig and the sister of the late John, Michael Joseph and Patrick Devine.
Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 Pandemic all services for Mrs. Herzig will be private and flowers are respectfully omitted. The family does welcome the extended family and friends to leave a message of condolence at: www.TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket, RI.