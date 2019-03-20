|
LACROIX, MARY T. (COTTER)
81, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. She was born in Providence, a daughter of the late William F. and Mary E. (Murray) Cotter. Mrs. LaCroix was a legal secretary for Partridge, Snow & Hahn, LLP for many years. She lived in Hope for 35 years before moving to Smithfield in 2005. She was a CCD teacher at St. Peter and Paul Church, a member of the ASPCA and a den mother for the Cub Scouts. She loved knitting, crocheting and was a professional cake decorator.
Mrs. LaCroix was the loving mother of Daniel R. LaCroix, Jr. and CJ LaCroix both of Foster and Donna J. LaCroix of North Kingstown. She was the sister of William Cotter and the late John Cotter. She was the grandmother of Sam, Noah and Maggie LaCroix. Mrs. LaCroix also adored her late dog Buddy. She will be deeply missed by her entire family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Ave., Greenville, Friday, March 22, 2019 at 9:30am. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held Thursday from 6-8pm in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44) Greenville. In lieu of flowers, donations to RISPCA, 186 Amaral St., Riverside, RI 02915 will be appreciated.
Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 20, 2019