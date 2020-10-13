1/1
Mary Tahan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TAHAN, MARY
82, of Cumberland, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Aboud and Antoinette (Homsy) Tahan. Mary was a longtime parishioner of Saint Basil The Great Church. She is survived by her sister, Christine Durnin. She was the sister-in-law of the late Kevin Durnin. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Liturgy of Christian Burial Thursday, October 15th at 10 AM in Saint Basil the Great Church, 15 Skyview Drive, Lincoln. Burial will follow in Saint Basil's Cemetery, Cumberland. The family will receive guests prior to Liturgy from 9-10 AM in the Church. Due to current restrictions, social distancing and face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Basil's Building Fund, in memory of Mary, would be appreciated. Arrangements by O'Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Saint Basil the Great Church
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Liturgy
10:00 AM
Saint Basil the Great Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 658-1155
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved