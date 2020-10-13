Mary Tahan

TAHAN, MARY
82, of Cumberland, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Aboud and Antoinette (Homsy) Tahan. Mary was a longtime parishioner of Saint Basil The Great Church. She is survived by her sister, Christine Durnin. She was the sister-in-law of the late Kevin Durnin. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Liturgy of Christian Burial Thursday, October 15th at 10 AM in Saint Basil the Great Church, 15 Skyview Drive, Lincoln. Burial will follow in Saint Basil's Cemetery, Cumberland. The family will receive guests prior to Liturgy from 9-10 AM in the Church. Due to current restrictions, social distancing and face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Basil's Building Fund, in memory of Mary, would be appreciated.