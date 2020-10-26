1/1
Mary Theresa O'Regan
O'Regan, Mary Theresa
Mary Theresa (Tice) O'Regan, 91, of Providence, died October 19, 2020 in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. She was the wife of the late Patrick Joseph O'Regan, whom she married June 30, 1956. Born in Manhattan, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Mary (Feighery) Tice.
Mrs. O'Regan was a dedicated servant of public health, with a Bachelor of Public Health and nursing degree from St. Johns and St. Vincent's, both in New York. She spent five years with the Visiting Nurses Services in New York City and nineteen years at the Chad Brown Health Center, in Providence, where she became the nurse executive and served on its board after her retirement in 1992. She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, North Providence as well as an active member of The Hamilton House, where she created a senior's public policy discussion group.
She leaves her children, Patrick O'Regan and his wife Susan of Phoenix Arizona; their daughter Hannah, of Tempe, AZ; Mary O'Regan of North Attleboro, MA; Grayce O'Regan and her partner Paul Grace of Providence R.I.; William O'Regan and his wife Lieke of Dover, Delaware, their children William of Washington, D.C., Josefien and her son 'Ikaika of Dover, Delaware, and Lieke May of Dover, Delaware; Katherine O'Regan of New York City, New York,;Anne Marie Hannah O'Regan of Wethersfield, CT.; and Rose O'Regan Geisman and her husband Rick of Hartford CT., and their children Sean and his wife Samantha their children Carson and Camden of Colchester, CT, Corey and Trey of Portland, CT; her brother, Walter ('Sonny')Tice and his wife, Chris of Sag Harbor, New York.
Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Rhode Island Foundation; Mary and Pat O'Regan Scholarship Fund, One Union Station, Providence, RI 02903, or online at https://rifoundation.org/funds/mary-and-pat-o-regan-fund.
www.holtfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss. All of you are in our prayers and thoughts.
Mark, Karen, Abby, Megan Canning
October 23, 2020
Rose and Family-
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you all! ❤
Wendy Williams
Friend
October 23, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
