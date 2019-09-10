|
LANOUE, MARY V. (KUT)
94, died Thursday September 5, 2019 at St. Antoine Residence in North Smithfield, RI. She was the wife of the late Prosper J. Lanoue from 1947 until his passing from ALS in 1974.
She was born in the Valley Falls section of Cumberland, RI to Polish Immigrants Ignatius and Veronica (Orszulak) Kut. She lived in Cumberland for most of her life.
She was a graduate of Cumberland High School class of 1943. After graduating Mary sewed parachutes at Sidney Blumenthal Textile Co. to support the World War II War effort. Mary had worked at Ann & Hope as an assistant to the record buyer and later for the Cumberland School department as a library clerk.
Mary was kind, gentle,and devoted to her Catholic faith. She loved bowling, bingo, doing puzzles and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of St. Patrick's Seniors and the Cumberland Senior Center. She was very proud of her Polish heritage and visited Poland on three occasions. She also traveled to Austria, Switzerland, Germany and Ireland.
Mary is survived by her children, Sharon Michalopoulos (Peter), Dianne Wotherspoon (Bob), Nancy Ferreira (John) and David Lanoue (Barbara); ten grandchildren Kristen Haddon and Gregory Michalopoulos, Seth, Zachary and Adam Wotherspoon, Justin, Nicholas and Megan Ferreira and Jonathan and Laura Lanoue;and twelve great grandchildren, Henry, Sylvia and William Haddon, Charlotte and Samuel Wotherspoon, Caleb and Harrison Michalopoulos, Elias and Shaelyn Wotherspoon, Maximus and Maggie Wotherspoon and Briar Ferreira. She was the sister of the late Frank Kut. She also leaves two nephews, Richard and Gary Kut.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday September 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Aidan's Church, 1460 Diamond Hill Road Cumberland, RI.
Memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association Rhode Island Chapter, 2374 Post Road # 103 Warwick RI 02886
BURIAL WILL BE PRIVATE
Arrangements by Karol A. Romenski & Son, Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 10, 2019