St. Rocco's Church
927 Atwood Ave
Johnston, RI 02919
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Mary W. Iannuccilli


1927 - 2020
Mary W. Iannuccilli Obituary
Iannuccilli, Mary W.
92, a lifelong resident of Johnston, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Cherry Hill Manor in Johnston.
She was the daughter of the late Michele and Ethel (Evans) Iannuccilli.
Mary worked for Spiedel for twenty-one years, retiring in 1989. After her retirement, she was a dedicated volunteer at Roger Williams Hospital.
She enjoyed day trips with friends, shopping, visits to RI beaches and wintering in Hollywood, Florida for many years with her family.
She leaves her cherished nieces and nephews, Michael Iannuccilli, Kathleen Medici, Mark Iannuccilli and Tamara McGovern; and her dearest friends, Maureen Hopkins and Bernice Gerardi. She was the sister of the late Michael Iannuccilli and his wife Janice (Duffy) Iannuccilli.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11am in St. Rocco Church, 927 Atwood Avenue, Johnston. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 13, 2020
