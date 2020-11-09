1/1
Maryann J. Adams
Adams, Maryann J.
59, passed away peacefully on November 3,2020 with her caring son by her side. Born in Providence she was the daughter of the late Sidney and Mary Adams, sister of Doreen A Palin and former wife of Patrick McWhinnie.
She was a loving mother and very much so treasured the time spent with her family. Maryann worked as a CNA for several years and was devoted to her Christian faith. In her leisurely time, she loved the ocean and spending time with her faithful companion "Chuck".
Maryann left behind her only born son Michael Adams of Coventry. She is also survived by her brothers Sidney, Ralph, Kenneth, Robert, Jeff and David Adams.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday November 11,2020 at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home 659 East Greenwich Ave. West Warwick, from 4:00 to 6:00pm followed by a service from 6:00. Due to the Covid 19, social distancing and facial masks will be required. Burial will be private.

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
NOV
11
Service
06:00 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Memories & Condolences
November 6, 2020
Life brings tears, smiles, memories. The tears dry, the smiles fade, but the memories live on forever. With heartfelt sympathy to the Adams Family, hope you find comfort. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
Crystal
