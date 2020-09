Or Copy this URL to Share

74th BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE SEPT. 2, 2020 MARYANN MACIOCIO Today we remember how we Once celebrated this special day. We see your amazing smile, Hear your gentle voice, And feel your love all around us. We miss you terribly and Love you always, Husband Anthony, Michael, Carmelina, Bengy, and your Two little treasures Emma & Lizzie





