Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
1413 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maryann Tomolillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maryann (Leamy) Tomolillo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maryann (Leamy) Tomolillo Obituary
TOMOLILLO, MARYANN (Leamy)
83, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Steere House in Providence surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Edward A. Tomolillo. Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Walter and Mary (Nelson) Leamy. She was the beloved mother of Luann M. Navach, Nancy L. Winslow, and Anthony L. Tomolillo; loving grandmother of Alexann, Jordan, Philip, Kendra and Haley; cherished great grandmother of Olivia and Isabella. She was the sister of the late Patricia, Walter and Richard Leamy. Maryann was a den mother, and also a member of the Elks Club. She loved and lived life to the fullest.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11 AM in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Steere House Nursing & Rehabilitation, 100 Borden Street, Providence, RI 02903 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit the TuckerQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maryann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
Download Now