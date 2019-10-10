|
TOMOLILLO, MARYANN (Leamy)
83, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Steere House in Providence surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Edward A. Tomolillo. Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Walter and Mary (Nelson) Leamy. She was the beloved mother of Luann M. Navach, Nancy L. Winslow, and Anthony L. Tomolillo; loving grandmother of Alexann, Jordan, Philip, Kendra and Haley; cherished great grandmother of Olivia and Isabella. She was the sister of the late Patricia, Walter and Richard Leamy. Maryann was a den mother, and also a member of the Elks Club. She loved and lived life to the fullest.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11 AM in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Steere House Nursing & Rehabilitation, 100 Borden Street, Providence, RI 02903 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit the TuckerQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 10, 2019