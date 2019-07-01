|
GRANDOLFI, MARYANNE
89, of Narragansett passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. She was the wife of the late George Grandolfi III. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Carmine Zannini and Mary (Cataldo) Tafuri. Maryanne graduated from the RI College of Pharmacy and was a pharmacist for many years at South County Pharmacy. She leaves behind three sons, George Grandolfi of Voluntown, CT, Peter Grandolfi of Richmond, Steven Grandolfi of North Kingstown; a daughter, Paula Cascario of Vernon, CT; eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Ursula Salerno of Wakefield, and three half-brothers, John Zannini of Wyckoff, NJ, Richard Zannini of Buckeye, AZ, and Ronald Zannini of New Bedford, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 3, 10 am at Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Rd., Kingston. Burial will be following in St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale. Visiting hours will be Tuesday, July 2, 5-8 pm at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the University of Rhode Island, Mary C. Tafuri Memorial Scholarship Fund. Checks should be mailed to the URI Foundation, P.O. Box 1700, Kingston, RI 02881 with a note in the memo line: Mary C. Tafuri Memorial Scholarship Fund. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 1, 2019