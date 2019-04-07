DeSISTO, MARYJO, "M.J."

64, of Anoka Avenue, Barrington, died peacefully on April 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

A lifelong resident of Barrington, she was a daughter of Joseph G. DeSisto of Barrington and the late Mary E. (Berg) DeSisto.

M.J. was a freelance makeup artist for many major cosmetic lines from New York to Boston.

M.J. had a passion and spirit to dance and she enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and divas. She had the gift to spread love to everyone she met.

Besides her father, she is survived by a daughter, Heather Lynn DeSisto Parris and her husband John Parris of Colorado Springs, CO; beloved sisters, Kim DeSisto of Barrington, Denise DeSisto of Barrington, Ann Travers of Swansea, MA and Kathleen Luther of Warren; three brothers, Tom "Del" DeSisto of Barrington, David DeSisto of Barrington and Jason DeSisto of Coventry; two granddogs, Murphy and Lucas; several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Peter DeSisto.

Her funeral will be held on Wednesday April 10, 2019 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Luke Church, Washington Road, Barrington at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Calling hours are Tuesday 4-8 p.m. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in M.J.'s memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 would be deeply appreciated.