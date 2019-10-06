|
|
Skwirz, Marylee A.
Marylee A. Skwirz of Garland TX passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 after a brief illness with pneumonia. She will be remembered as a mother, mentor, political activist, and animal lover. Always charitable to anyone in need, she passionately supported causes to help ease human suffering. Her early years were spent in Central Falls, Rhode Island where she met her husband, Edward F. Skwirz. They raised five children in Rhode Island, later moving to Garland. She earned her undergraduate degree at Bryant University and earned her MLS at Southern Methodist University. She was always a proponent of higher education with a career, either as a teacher in secondary schools, or later in administration at SMU, where she retired after 30 years. She was a published poet, avid gardener, Polish genealogy researcher and loved her Mac computer to connect with family all over the world. She is preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Sophie (Lebida) Kois; husband, Edward F. Skwirz son Stephen C. Skwirz. Surviving children include Ann S. Smith of Ashaway RI, M Lee Skwirz of Indian Harbour Beach FL, Clare Tullier of Dallas TX and Frank Skwirz of Garland TX. Her grandchildren are Stephanie Diamond, Timothy Skwirz, Ned Smith and Annelyse Tullier. Her great grandchildren include Madison Skwirz, Justin Skwirz, and Sophie Diamond. A Memorial Service will be held at the Chapel of the Annunciation at SMU. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you consider a donation to Patriot Paws or your local St. Vincent de Paul.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 6, 2019