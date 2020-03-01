|
MCDONOUGH, MARYLYN H. (Turo)
72, passed away Feb. 26, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Robert J. McDonough, mother of Adam T. Remick (wife-Linda Remick) and grandmother of Abrielle and Elayna Remick. Visitation-TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave.(Rt.44) Greenville,Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 9-11AM, with a Funeral Service at 11AM. Burial will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 1, 2020