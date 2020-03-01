Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
View Map

Marylyn H. (Turo) Mcdonough

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marylyn H. (Turo) Mcdonough Obituary
MCDONOUGH, MARYLYN H. (Turo)
72, passed away Feb. 26, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Robert J. McDonough, mother of Adam T. Remick (wife-Linda Remick) and grandmother of Abrielle and Elayna Remick. Visitation-TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave.(Rt.44) Greenville,Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 9-11AM, with a Funeral Service at 11AM. Burial will be private.
For Complete Obituary and Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marylyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -