Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Orlando
895 S Goldenrod Rd
Orlando, FL 32822
(407) 277-4227
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
1021 N. New York Ave
Winter Park, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marylyn Peel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marylyn Ruth Peel


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marylyn Ruth Peel Obituary
Peel, Marylyn Ruth
Marylyn Ruth Peel - born on Sep. 3, 1936 to Miles E. and Ruth (Nelson) Smith in Warwick, RI. Married her childhood friend and high school sweetheart C. Stanton Peel on Dec. 21, 1957. Graduated from URI, BA English, 1958. Marylyn was a teacher of English as a second language and Administrative Asst. She is survived by her husband and 3 sons, Gregory Allen, Stephen Douglas, and David Andrew.
Celebration of Life will be held on Apr 23, 2019 10:00am at First Baptist Church Winter Park. 1021 N. New York Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789. Interment following at Cape Canaveral National Cemetary in Mims FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the National MS Society PO Box 4527 New York, NY 10163 or www.nationalmssociety.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-East Orlando
Download Now