|
|
Peel, Marylyn Ruth
Marylyn Ruth Peel - born on Sep. 3, 1936 to Miles E. and Ruth (Nelson) Smith in Warwick, RI. Married her childhood friend and high school sweetheart C. Stanton Peel on Dec. 21, 1957. Graduated from URI, BA English, 1958. Marylyn was a teacher of English as a second language and Administrative Asst. She is survived by her husband and 3 sons, Gregory Allen, Stephen Douglas, and David Andrew.
Celebration of Life will be held on Apr 23, 2019 10:00am at First Baptist Church Winter Park. 1021 N. New York Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789. Interment following at Cape Canaveral National Cemetary in Mims FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the National MS Society PO Box 4527 New York, NY 10163 or www.nationalmssociety.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 21, 2019