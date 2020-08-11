ZITO, JR., MATHEW J.
62, of North Providence passed away unexpectedly on August 6, 2020. He was the son of Eva DePasquale Zito and the late Matthew J. Zito. Besides his mother, he is survived by his brothers Mark (Karen) and Paul (Julie) Zito. He was the proud uncle of Miranda, Mark, and Zachary Zito.
Matthew was a 1975 Graduate of LaSalle Academy and a 1980 Graduate of Providence College (Political Science and Government). An avid golfer, Matty was the First Big East Conference Golf Champion in 1979. At age 17, he was the 1975 Junior Amateur Golf Champion at Kirkbrae Country Club.
Owner of EZ REG RI, Matty provided top notch registry services for over 25 years. He was the first cellular phone salesperson in RI. In addition to his entrepreneurial spirit; Matty was best known for his keen sense of humor and big heart.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11AM in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave, North Providence. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Due to state and local regulations, the church is limited to 80 attendees. In lieu of flowers, donations in Matthew's memory may be made to: Holy Family Home, 979 Branch Ave. Providence, RI 02904. maceroni.com