|
|
LOMBARDI, MATILDA "MILLIE" (CICCIO)
102, of Providence, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony E. Lombardi. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Mary Ann (Petrucci) Ciccio.
Mrs. Lombardi worked for Coro & Parkway Manufacturing before retiring. She was a member of the Alpine Country Club and was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church.
She leaves her daughter, Janice H. Barricelli and her husband, David; a grandson, David Barricelli, Jr. and his wife Wendi; two great-grandchildren, Isabella and Alessandro Barricelli; and her sister, Evelyn Chiaverini. She was the sister of the late John, Tony, Ralph and Joseph Ciccio, Helen Eagan, Anna Silva, Lena Cifelli and Fannie Scungio.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 9 a.m. from the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 179 Academy Ave., Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Sunday 4 - 7 pm. In lieu of flowers donations in Mrs. Lombardi's memory may be made to: Blessed Sacrament Church, 239 Regent Ave., Providence, RI 02908. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 17, 2019