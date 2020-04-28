|
Sotnik, Matthew F.
91, of North Providence, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Hallworth House in Providence. He was the husband of the late Edna (Soltysiak) Sotnik.
Born in Providence, the son of the late Wincenty and Ludwika (Palys) Sotnik, he had lived in North Providence for 64 years.
Mr. Sotnik was a Staff Sergeant in the Army Air Corps during WWII.
Matthew enjoyed family get togethers, crossword puzzles, watching the Patriots and old movies. As a devout communicant, he was very active at St Adalbert's Parish, from serving as an altar boy, when young, to volunteering throughout his life. Prior to Matthew being the Chief of the HVAC Maintenance Department at the Providence VA Hospital, he owned and operated Matt's Refrigeration Service for many years.
He is survived by his children Paula Sotnik-Weiss and Matthew F. Sotnik Jr., his brother Charles Sotnik and his wife Jacqueline Sotnik. He will be missed by his grandchildren Gregory Weiss and his wife Sabrina, Wyatt Weiss, Tallulah Weiss, David Sotnik and his wife, Elizabeth. He will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to the Hallworth House, 66 Benefit Street, Providence, RI 02904.
His funeral and burial will be private. Please visit mountpleasantfh.com
Arrangements by Supinski & Borrelli
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 28, 2020